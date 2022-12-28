Ronnie Louis Cauley, Sr., 65, of 201 Powers Drive, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 in The Citadel of Elizabeth City. Mr. Cauley was born in Pasquotank County on November 8, 1957 and was the son of Judith Temple Cauley and the late Earnest Scott Cauley, Jr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brothers, Paul Scott Cauley and George Michael Cauley. A retired truck driver, he had been employed in the logging industry for many years. Surviving along with his mother are his two brothers, Dwight Cauley (Debbie) and Ron Cauley; three children, Rhonda Ownley, Brandon Seymour, and Crystal Seymour (Ryan); three grandchildren, Brooke and Brianna Ownley, and Colt Seymour; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Berea Baptist Church in Elizabeth City. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation immediately following the service. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
