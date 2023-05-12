Rosa Donalds Williams, 94, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on May 9, 2023. She was the wife of the late Carlice E. Williams. Rosa was born in Currituck County, NC, the daughter of the late Sylvester Donalds and the late Mary Bess Donalds. She was a graduate of Currituck High School. Rosa enjoyed spending time with family and friends and thrifting. She was a long time member of Riverside United Methodist Church. Survivors include her son, Robert Williams (Sandra), and grandchildren Lauren Cocran and Spencer Williams. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Cheryl Cocran, a sister, Edna Morse, and two brothers, William Donald and Raymond R. Donald. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 12, 2023 at West Lawn Cemetery with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Williams family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
