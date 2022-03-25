Ms. Rosa May Johnson, 76 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Friday, March 18, 2022, at her residence. Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 1:30 PM at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, Officiating. Interment will take place on Monday, March 28, 2022, at West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC at 11am. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: two children, Erica Patterson and Eric Johnson (Lavita) both of Elizabeth City, NC; three grandchildren, Elijah Patterson, Micah and Mikylah Johnson; siblings, Barbara Clemons of Elizabeth City, NC, Alexander Johnson ( Patricia) of Baltimore, MD, Ruth Johnson of Hampton, VA, Evelyn Johnson of Elizabeth City, NC, Debora Hooper of Elizabeth City, NC and Anthony Johnson (Pam) of Elizabeth City, NC; Mimi’s kids, Tayvia Johnson, Nyla Jacobs, Sephen Riddick, Jordan Cofield, Christopher Sutton, Christian Sutton, Kaisen Rice and Jayce Harris and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services of Comfort entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.