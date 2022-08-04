Roscoe "Pete" Lacy, Jr.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Roscoe “Pete” Delias Lacy, Jr., age 82, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 2, 1940 to the late Roscoe Delias Lacy and Maggie Chappell Lacy, he was the loving husband of Nell Meads Lacy. Pete was formerly the General Manager for Miles Jennings. A founding member of the Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department, he was also a former member of the Elizabeth City Rotary and a former Board Member for Essex Bank. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Sandra Lacy Chory (Ricky) and Pamela Lacy, all of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Robert Darrell Lacy (Cathy) of Elizabeth City, NC; a son-in-law, Kent Gardner; a sister, Ann Newcomb of Syracuse, NY, five grandchildren, Brandon Chory (Megan), Trent Gardner (Caitlyn), Jeremy Chory (Ashley), Christopher Gardner (Courtney), and Ashley Pilipovic (Destin), all of Elizabeth City; and three great-grandchildren, Bailey Gardner, Avory Pilipovic, and Brayson Pilipovic. A daughter, Beverly Gardner, and two sisters, Betty Midgette and Carolyn Bennett predeceased him. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Sandra Chory, and the Rev. Davin Phillips officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Lacy family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
