Rose Lewis

Rose Capps Lewis
ELIZABETH CITY - Rose Capps Lewis, age 94, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away at Heritage Care, Elizabeth City on June 6, 2022. She was born March 26, 1928 in Norfolk, VA. Rose was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Elijah "Mike" Lewis, her parents Benjamin and Dollie Higgins Capps, and a brother Benjamin Capps and his wife Sue Capps of Norfolk, VA.
Rose retired from Wachovia Bank where she worked with the auto dealerships. She enjoyed being a member of the Pine Lakes Dance Club and getting together with her friends every Friday night to dance the night away. Rose was a prolific seamstress and cross stitcher. She also loved quilting and doing crafts. In her later years, she enjoyed the relationships she had with other members of the Joy Club at Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church. Rose taught her children about the Lord and she always said, "if we learned half the goodness she taught, we would be ok". She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed tremendously.
Rose is survived by her children Richard Lewis and wife Shelly, Marc Lewis and wife Jan, all of Elizabeth City, and Cindy Langer and husband Jeff of Naples, TX. She had eight grandchildren, Henry Belch and companion Beckie of Jacksonville, NC; Misty Bohn and husband AJ, of Elizabeth City, NC; Sharon Marquardt and husband Scott of Waterloo, IL; Karen Neperud and husband Kevin of Waunakee, WI; Steven Lewis of Winston-Salem, NC; Justin Perry of Lawton, OK; Jessica Langer of Naples, TX; and Jeffery Langer and wife Lottie of Panama City, FL. Rose is also survived by eleven great grandchildren. Raven, Constance, Nathan, Alyssa, Mia, Clay, Austin, Maddie, Rose, Frank, and Roxanne.
The family would like to thank her caregivers who loved her and assisted her while she was at home, Jackie Cullins and Laura Twine. A huge thank you to the staff at Heritage Care for the wonderful loving care she received while there. We would also like to thank Community Home Care and Hospice for helping the family through this difficult transition.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. A visitation will be held on Friday evening, June 10th at the funeral home from 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
