Rose Riddick

Rose S. Riddick
BELVIDERE - Rose Ann Shaw Riddick, of 1077 Belvidere Road, went to meet her Master on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Orange County on January 1, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Stephen Jerome Shaw and Madeline Rhodes Shaw Garner.
A graduate of Meredith College in Raleigh, Rose taught school for over 38 years, touching the lives of many students. Her career began where she herself had attended school, J.P. Moore Junior High, and then continued at Perquimans County High School (2 years) and Enfield Academy. After moving back to Perquimans County with her husband, she taught at Albemarle Academy (18 years), and finally Lawrence Academy (10 years).
A member of Up River Friends Meeting, she also enjoyed reading and the fellowship she received from playing Bridge with her friends.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother (Mama Rose), she is survived by her husband of 52 years, Thomas L. Riddick; her son, Thomas L. Riddick, Jr. and wife, Fran, and their children, Thomas L. Riddick, III and Loryn Wallace Riddick. Also surviving is her brother, Stephen J. Shaw, Jr. of Littleton.
Due to the restrictions and precautions associated with the Coronavirus pandemic, services will be private for family and invited guests at Up River Friends Meeting on Tuesday, March 24th, and will be conducted by Pastor Chuck Hartman. The burial will follow in Up River Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Up River Friends Meeting Memorial Fund, in care of Julian Baker, 154 Community Bldg. Road, Belvidere, NC 27919, or to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Suite 100, Cary, NC 27513, or online at www.v.org.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .