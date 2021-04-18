Rosemarie Harrell

Rosemarie Sully Harrell
EDENTON - Rosemarie Theresa Sully "Rose" Harrell, 80, of Burnt Mill Road, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident in Perquimans County that involved both her and her husband, Joseph Elton "Joe Boy" Harrell. Mr. Harrell passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Mrs. Harrell was born in Jim Thorpe, PA on January 24, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Jennie Tessitore Sully. A homemaker, she attended Yeopim Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Debbie Cauley (Dwight) of Elizabeth City, Kelly George (Teddy) of Norfolk, VA, Lisa Kennedy of Tyner, Gary Kennedy, and Joseph "Joey" Harrell (Crystal), both of Hertford; a step-son, Glenn Harrell (Carolyn) of Charlottesville, VA; a brother, Ernest M. "Ernie" Sully, Sr. (Kim) of Jim Thorpe; six grandchildren, Jason Cauley (Taylor), Jake Cauley (Nikki), Andrew George, Angel Porter (Kendell), Brittany Rose (Jordan) and Shaun Kennedy; a step-grandson, Bradley Harrell; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A joint graveside service for Mr. and Mrs. Harrell will be held Monday at 3:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery, Edenton, and will be conducted by Pastor Howard Sutton. No formal visitation is planned, however friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service on Monday.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.