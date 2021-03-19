Rosemary Smith Clements, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in her daughter's home in Perquimans County. Mrs. Clements was born in Norfolk, VA on September 19, 1927 and was the beloved daughter of the late George Milton Smith and Garnet Lucille Chitty Smith of Elizabeth City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Richard C. Clements, Sr., a son, Richard C. Clements, Jr., a sister, Doris Ann Robinson, brothers, Sterling P. and George M. Smith; and by her maternal grandparents whom she dearly loved, Eddie and Annie Chitty of Norfolk, VA. Known as "Ms. Rose" to many, she worked in the cafeteria at Albemarle Hospital for many years until her retirement. She loved knitting and crocheting while watching all her favorite shows, especially murder mysteries, and the favorite men in her life were Matt Dillon, Matlock, Perry Mason, and Columbo. Surviving are her three sons, William T. Bailey (Marlene) of Raleigh, and John T. Bailey and Michael S. Bailey, both of Norfolk; two daughters, Dee L. Wiese (Bob) of Hertford and Carol McLawhorn (Joe) of Belvidere; and a beloved sister-in-law, Jessie Smith of Camden. Ms. Rose had 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A family gathering will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Dr. Greg Warren, Donna Marie and staff for the care given to Ms. Rose over the years, and also to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice for their wonderful job and great compassion provided to the family on every level of their service. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. Rest in peace, Mom, we love you.
