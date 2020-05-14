Rosetta "Sis" Jones
PERQUIMANS - Rosetta (Sis) Jones was born on June 17, 1941 to the late Sim Wallace Jones and Maggie Bell Jones in Perquimans, North Carolina. Rosetta entered into eternal rest on May 4, 2020 in Edenton North Carolina. She had one son Isaac (Buddy) Jones who she proceeded in death. She leaves to cherish one Granddaughter Deidra Welch (Gerald), two Great Granddaughters De'Andra and Dra'Laya Winslow, Five Sisters: Alice Austin, Diane Jones (Joe Willie), Martha Jones, Paulyne Holley and Bettie Wrighton. Three Brothers: Wallace Jones (Katie), Harold Jones (Iselean), and Lee Jones (Rena). Two special babies Keyniya and Kevonta Brothers. A host of Nieces and Nephews that she loved and helped raise as her own. She was a Loving and Caring Mother, Sister, Grandmother, and Friend. She will truly be missed. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic we will not be having a memorial service at this time. We will celebrating her Life at a later date.
Blair Funeral Services, Edenton, assisted the family.