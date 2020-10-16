Rosie Brooks

Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 77F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.