Rosie Brooks

Rosie L. Brooks
ELIZABETH CITY - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Rosie L. Brooks who answered the Master's Call on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Heritage Care Nursing Facility in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Celebration of Life Services will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00pm at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A walk-through viewing will take place on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the funeral home. Covid-19 Restrictions will be in place and no one will be able to enter either service without a mask. The family wishes to thank everyone in advance for their willingness to adhere to these guidelines.
Professional Services of Comfort have been entrusted to Adkins Memorial Funeral Home.