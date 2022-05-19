Ross Allen Wilson, age 65, of Camden, NC passed away on Saturday May 14, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joretta Nissen Wilson. He was born in the small town of Merwin, MO on March 13, 1957 to the late Archie Leon Wilson and Edith Lillian Aleshire Wilson. He spent his adolescence in the back country, where he developed a love for hunting and fishing with his brothers Roger Wilson, Darrel Wilson, and sister Elaine Tshudi, all of MO. In 1981 he joined the US Navy serving 6 years, 2 of which were spent on the flightdeck of USS Nassua. After leaving the Navy he worked developing his carpentry skills which eventually led him to his final position as the lead contract carpenter of over 20 years at the Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City, NC. For a quarter century, coming home from work wasn’t an opportunity for relaxation, instead it was spent raising his children; sons, Erik Wilson (Caitlin), Ryan Wilson (Halie), Bradley Wilson (Macy), and Wesley Borton (Jenna), all of Elizabeth City NC; and daughters Jessica Kotch (John) of Marathon, FL, Emily Wilson (Brandon) of Elizabeth City, and Nicole Scuron (Chris) of Winterville, NC. His children only ever saw him take time to sit down and relax at the family dinner table where there was always room for one more. He was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Borton. In his free time, he had many hobbies that once again included plenty of hard work. He had a hammer in one hand and a green thumb on the other. No spring season passed without seeds planted in the garden. Gardening came natural to him, indictive of his ability to nurture those he loved. He was a tough man with a special soft spot for his grandchildren; Casen, Mary, Kali, Clara, Shepherd, Capri, Willa, Everett, Vivi and Sawyer. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Missouri. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Wilson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
