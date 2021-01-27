Roxanne Per-Lee Motter, ‘Rocky,’ daughter of Jack Harrington Per-Lee and Lorraine Foote Per-lee, passed away peacefully on December 25 2020 from COVID-19. Born on December 5, 1931 in Philadelphia PA, she was raised in Larchmont NY. Rocky became a national level diver in high school and enjoyed playing Lacrosse at Wells College in NY. She met her husband, Richard, in France while he was on leave during the Korean War. Richard and Roxanne raised 3 sons as the family moved among NJ, GA and TN. She coached diving while in NJ and managed the YMCA pool in Bristol TN and taught lessons. In her fifties, she held 8 national Masters swimming records as a Masters Swimming All-American. Roxanne and Richard retired to Albemarle NC to play golf and enjoy their next stage in life. After Richard passed in 2000, Roxanne remained in NC for another 12 years teaching water aerobics and helping families through Habitat for Humanity. As a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Hertford NC, she played in the church handbell choir. In 2012, Roxanne moved to Fort Collins CO to be closer to her youngest son Tim. Due to declining health in 2019, Roxanne moved to Utah to be with her oldest son John. Roxanne is survived by three sons, John (Anneli) Motter of Lehigh Utah, Wes (Linda) Motter of Lusby MD, and Tim (Linda) Motter of Fort Collins CO, 12 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, 4 great-grandchildren and brother Dr. John (Dorothy) Per-Lee of Atlanta GA. A private family burial service will be held when COVID restrictions have been lifted.
