Roxas Gidoc Bellamy

CAMDEN - Roxas Gidoc Bellamy, affectionately known as "Roe", departed from this earthly life suddenly on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center at the age of 47.

Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories: two daughters, Makaila Bellamy and Jaiden Bellamy of Camden, NC; and a host of siblings, other relatives and friends.

Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide professional services to the Bellamy family.

