Roy Ashley, Sr.

Roy Lee Ashley, Sr.
EDENTON - Roy Lee "Dootsie" Ashley, Sr., 76, of 227 Sandy Ridge Road, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in his home where he was being cared for by family.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River, and Neuse and Bay Rivers. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Roy Lee Ashley, Sr.
EDENTON - Roy Lee "Dootsie" Ashley, Sr., 76, of 227 Sandy Ridge Road, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in his home where he was being cared for by family.
Mr. Ashley was born in Perquimans County on September 1, 1946, and was the son of the late Raleigh Edward, Sr. and Donnie Mae Monds Ashley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Julia Mae Lane "Josie" Ashley, and by a sister, Carrie Hope Twine.
Retired from a boat building career that spanned several decades, he had been employed with Fiberform Boats and later with Albemarle Boats and Regulator Marine. He grew up in the fellowship of Center Hill Baptist Church, and more recently, when his health permitted, he attended Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Kaye Ashley Williams and husband, Robert, of Edenton and Brenda Dawn Ashley Pate and husband, Robin, of Hertford; a son Roy Lee Ashley, Jr. and wife, Cari, of Edenton; three sisters, Shirley Faye Twine of Tyner, and Nellie Harrell and May Belle White, both of Hertford; two brothers, R.E. Ashley, Jr. and Gerald Ashley, both of Edenton; three grandchildren, Bradley Ashley and wife, Heather, and Heather Williams Hartman and husband, Nicholas, all of Edenton, and Ashley Williams Bailey and husband, Kyle, of Leoma, TN; and three great-grandchildren, Adalyn and Kip Bailey, and Lauren Hartman, and another due to be born in June.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Junior White. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends joined the family Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the funeral home and other times at the residence.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.