Roy Lee, Jr.

Roy Worley Lee, Jr.
WEAVER, AL - Roy Worley Lee, Jr. age 68 of Weaver, Alabama went to his eternal home on August 16, 2021. He was the son of the late Roy Worley Lee and Joyce Toler Dozier, and stepson of the late Willie A. Dozier. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country for 23 years. He later retired from Anniston Army Depot.
He is survived by his wife, Chom Lee; daughters, Angela Lee, Susan Lee, Tanya Lee; grandsons, Jonathan Lee, Benjamin Holcomb; mother, Joyce Toler Dozier; sisters, Robin Allen, Tammie Krauss; brother, Willie Dozier II.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In his spare time Roy loved to fish. His family finds comfort knowing he is fishing in heaven.
Always Loved. Forever Missed.