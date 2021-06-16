Roy Rodrick Swindell, age 76, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at his residence. He was born and raised in South Norfolk, VA but a wholehearted member of the Currituck County community for many years. He was the son of the late Edwin P. Swindell Sr. and Hilda Virginia Flora. He was preceded in death by his brother, Edwin P. Swindell III ("Big" Eddie), his daughter Jennifer Elaine Swindell, and his wife, Brenda Kay Swindell. Being the hardworking individual that he was, he acquired a job at Ford Motor Company right after leaving Oscar F. Smith High School. He retired from Ford as an inspector after over 35 years. In his spare time Roy enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on odd and end projects, socializing with family and friends, and catching up on the latest movies and series. Roy was one of the nicest and sweetest people you ever met; he would have given the shirt off his back to any stranger in need. His knack for storytelling and silly personality never failed to keep everyone laughing and in high spirits. Roy is survived by his brother, Albert Swindell (Kay); his daughters, Sherri Hale (Jay) and Dawn Simmons (John); his grandchildren, Reanna Swindell, Kristen Dills, Haley Kucenski, Thomas Dills, Carter Simmons, Hannah Garcia, Brandon Swindell, Jason Simmons, and Ryan Simmons; his great-granddaughter, Lorelai; his nieces and nephews, Cindy Swindell-Roybal, Chris Swindell, Tammy Swindell, "Little" Eddie Swindell, Shannon Swindell; as well as great nieces and nephews. Roy's memory will forever live on in the hearts and minds of his surviving family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel, 1485 Kempsville Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.