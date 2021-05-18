Roy W. Hollowell, 75, of 1813 Sunset Avenue, died Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Sentara Regional Medical Center, Williamsburg, VA. Mr. Hollowell was born in Chowan County on January 11, 1946, and was the son of the late Norvell Edward, Jr. and Roxie Spruill Hollowell. The retired East Coast Material Representative with NAVSEA before retiring in 2002, he was raised in the fellowship of Rocky Hock Baptist Church and was a member of Edward G. Bond Post #40 of The American Legion. An Army veteran, he had served in the Vietnam War. Surviving are his wife of nearly 53 years, Linda Monds Hollowell; a son, Kevin Roy Hollowell (wife, Stacy) of Edenton; and two granddaughters, Sydney and Shelby. Also surviving are three sisters, Lillian Perry of Edenton, Marjorie Bunch of Jacksonville, FL, and Brenda Joyner of Elizabeth City. A memorial service with military honors will be held Saturday, May 22, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. A private burial will be in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, www.T2T. org, or to The American Heart Association, www.heart.org. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.