Roy Watson
EDENTON - Edward L. "Roy" Watson, Jr., 73, of 200 Kimberly Drive, died Thursday, December 16, 2021 in his home.
Mr. Watson was born in Pickens, Georgia on May 3, 1948, and was the son of the late Edward Leroy Watson, Sr. and Margaret Mills Forest.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Charity Dawn Watson; and by his step-mother, Eula Watson.
A Master Brick Mason, he worked in that trade for 57 years, and had been a member of the North Carolina Homebuilders Association where he served for 10 years on its Board of Directors. He was a member of the Edenton Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Surviving is his wife of 43 years, Mary Smith Watson; two sons, Michael Watson (wife, Ruth) of Knoxville, TN and Steven Watson (wife, Jamie) of Panama City, FL; a sister, Delores Bennett (husband, Larry) of Cummings, GA; a brother, Kenny Watson (wife, Andrea) of Edenton; two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Robin; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by Elder James Hogan. Friends may visit with the family at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Chowan County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Road, Tyner, NC 27980.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements