Rubelle Carter Baum, age 95, of Elizabeth City, NC died April 4, 2022 at her home. She was born February 16, 1927 to William Wesley Carter and Reva Riddick Carter in Pasquotank County. She graduated from Central High School as the salutatorian for the Class of 1943. She married and had two children, Beverly Annette Baum Honaker (John) and Tony Baum (Linda Madrey). She is also survived by a sister, Rachel Stevenson Naughton, of Elizabeth City; two brothers, Robert Burrell Carter of Elizabeth City, NC and Melvin Spencer Carter of Fayetteville, NC; seven grandchildren; Cheryl Morgan (Eric), Scott Honaker (Erin), Stephen Baum, Mark Honaker (Elly), Robert Powell, John Honaker, III and Stephanie Bennett; six great-grandchildren, Kristin, Thomas, Seth, Bryce, Max and Grayson; and two great great-grandchildren, Skylee and Macee. She was predeceased by siblings Edith Waller, Dorothy Saunders, and Rev. William Carter. Rubelle will be remembered for her longevity working in the Belk’s Mens Department, her dedication to both Calvary and Corinth churches, and her talent for cooking 12-layer chocolate cakes. She was so proud that her cakes were enjoyed by many, including a Governor of Virginia! A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Corinth Baptist Church, 1035 US-17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 with Pastor Greg Carr and the Rev. Don Carter officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Baum family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
