Ruby Spence-Dunston
SOUTH MILLS - Due to the COVID-19 the family of the late Ruby Spence-Dunston will not be receive visitors at the home. Visitors will greet at the wake. Celebration of life for Ruby Spence-Dunston Will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:30 am at Memory gardens cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at The United House of Prayer for all People 502 Main Street South Mills NC from 5 to 7. In the event of rain the services will be held at The United House of Prayer for all people in South Mills NC Elder S.B.Watts Pastor and Eulogist.
Ruby was a Marion Anderson High School graduate and a lifetime member of The United House of Prayer for all people. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Grace Mitchell- Spence Sr and her son Forest Spence. She is a survive by her daughter Althea Spence-Crespo, one sister Cynthia Spence and three grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and a hous of nieces and nephews, family and friend. Stallings Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere services to the Spence and Dunston family.