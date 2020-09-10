Ruby Spence-Dunston

SOUTH MILLS - Due to the COVID-19 the family of the late Ruby Spence-Dunston will not be receive visitors at the home. Visitors will greet at the wake. Celebration of life for Ruby Spence-Dunston Will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:30 am at Memory gardens cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at The United House of Prayer for all People 502 Main Street South Mills NC from 5 to 7. In the event of rain the services will be held at The United House of Prayer for all people in South Mills NC Elder S.B.Watts Pastor and Eulogist.

Ruby was a Marion Anderson High School graduate and a lifetime member of The United House of Prayer for all people. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Grace Mitchell- Spence Sr and her son Forest Spence. She is a survive by her daughter Althea Spence-Crespo, one sister Cynthia Spence and three grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and a hous of nieces and nephews, family and friend. Stallings Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere services to the Spence and Dunston family.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.