Ruth Banks, age 96, of Moyock, NC died on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Born in Camden, NC on June 25, 1926 to the late Dave Hewitt and Lizzie Riggs Hewett, she was the widow of Clifton M. Banks, Sr. Ruth is survived by two daughters, Dorothy Banks Bailey (Carl) of Moyock, NC, and Kathy Banks Duncan (Mike) of Elizabeth City, NC; and one son, Clifton M. Banks, Jr. (Buddy) of Moyock, NC. She was predeceased by two sisters, Harriett Baum and Virginia Perry; and three brothers, Lankford Hewitt, Dan Hewitt, a half-brother, Kenneth Hewitt; and one great-grandchild; and one great-great grandchild. Ruth was also blessed with five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Moyock Baptist Church with Rev. Vic Ramsey officiating. A committal will be held at the Moyock Cemetery immediately following the service. Visitation will be held at 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Twiford Memorial Chapel. The family will meet at her son’s home at 171 Poyners Road, Moyock, NC. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Banks family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
