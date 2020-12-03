Ruth Foster Burgess
SHILOH - Ruth Foster Burgess, age 99, of Hwy 343 South, Shiloh, NC died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her home. Born in Camden County, NC on February 27, 1921 to the late Cecil R. Foster and Bertie Harrison Foster, she was the widow of Jesse Crosby Burgess. Ruth was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star, Indian Ridge Chapter #319, receiving a fifty- year pin.
She is survived by a daughter, Lonice Pugh of Shiloh, NC; two sons, Glenn Burgess of Richmond, VA and Landis Burgess (Sharon) of Ivor, VA; five grandchildren, Cheryl Armstrong, Wacy Pugh, Rebecca Pugh, Justin Burgess and Hayley Burgess; six great-grandchildren, Jennifer Winslow, Chris Pugh, Justin Curles, Amber Collins, Ramsey Pugh, and Jordyn Burgess; and seven great great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Violet, Isabel, Travis, Lyla, Haeden, and Walden. She was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Foster.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Wayne Wood. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Burgess family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.