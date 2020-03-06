Ruth B. Crain
NORFOLK - Ruth Bright Walker Crain, 92, native of Norfolk, Virginia died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Oliver Jay Bright and Susie Pierce Bright; two sisters; two brothers; her husbands, Irvin L. Crain and Graham J. Walker the father of her children.
She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca L. Walker of Coinjock and Marcella R. Walker of Grandy; one granddaughter, Tara Poulin of Aydlett and her husband Hayden; and two great grandchildren, Rylan and Ainsley Poulin.
She attended J.E.B. Stuart School in Norfolk before moving to Coinjock after the death of her parents in 1936. Her paternal aunt Sallie and her husband George Meiggs raised her until her graduation from Griggs High School in 1944.
She retired from the United States Postal Service as a Postmaster in 1987. She was a member of Coinjock Baptist Church where she was a former choir member, Sunday School Superintendent, and Sunday School teacher for many years. She served on the Board of the Currituck County Social Services for eight years and was a volunteer for twenty years and a member of the Community Child Fatality and Child Protection Teams for fifteen years. She was the recipient of the Governor's Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service in 1997.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Coinjock Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at her home, 5023 Caratoke Highway, Coinjock, NC Thursday and Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Coinjock Baptist Church, 193 Worth Guard Road, Coinjock, NC 27923. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Crain family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.