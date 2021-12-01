Ruth Crittenden

Ruth Tuttle Vedra Crittenden
CHARLOTTE - Ruth, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Southminster in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was in the company of her loving daughter and friends and in the devoted care of hospice.
Born February 15, 1929, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, she was the daughter of John Mark Tuttle and Mary Waters Horner. Following graduation from Elizabeth City High School, Ruth furthered her education at Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia, where she earned a BS in Nursing in 1953. Her nursing career began in Puebla, Mexico, as a missionary teaching nursing for the Baptist Church. She then worked as a civilian nurse for the US Army in Munich, Germany, where she was the head of the pediatric unit at the American Army Hospital. She taught nursing and nutrition for many years at Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, until retirement in 1987.
Ruth was very social and enjoyed keeping up with her many friends and was always up for a game of bridge. She loved to travel and experience different cultures and had the opportunity to travel the world. A lover of animals, she was a strong advocate of their rights and was an active member of the SPCA. Ruth also loved to paint and was a very accomplished artist and happy to help beginners get started.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Laura (Richard) Bettison and three beloved grandchildren: Jeff (Emma) Bettison, Walker Bettison and Will Bettison. In addition, Ruth is survived by her stepsons and their families as well as her niece, Cheryl Mitchell, grandniece, Brandi Mitchell and many cousins and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, T.A. Chambers, brother, Marion Tuttle; first husband, Charles W. Vedra and second husband, Geoffrey H. Crittenden.
A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Old Hollywood Cemetery in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ASPCA www.ASPCA.org or Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region www.hpccr.org/donate . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Ruth Crittenden. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.