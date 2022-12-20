Ruth Dean Eanes Elder, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Kannapolis, NC on July 19, 1934 to the late Jesse Clay Eanes and Jane Fields Eanes, and preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Bell. She was the wife of David Lee Elder. Besides her husband, she is survived by her nephews, Eddie Wayne Johnson and Terry L. Johnson, and a niece, Sandra Freeman, who were like her children. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Elizabeth Richardson, Peggy Hicks Johnson, and Helen Hicks Williams. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, with Minister Kevin Reiver officiating. Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Elder’s name to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Elder family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
