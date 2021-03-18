Ruth Hazel Jordan, age 84, of 1875 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, NC died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, NC. Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 2:00 pm. Mrs. Jordan was the daughter of the late Essie Mae Jordan and James Sylvester Hunter. Mrs. Jordan is survived by 3 daughters: Peggy Gilliam, Cheryl Perry (Ernest Lee) and Marilyn Jordan all of Hertford, NC, 2 sons: Marvin Lee Jordan (Cheryl) of Elizabeth City, NC and Ken Jordan (Wanda) of Stone Mountain, GA., 2 brothers: Ralph Hunter (Eliza) of Edenton, NC and Thomas (aka Sam)Hunter of Hertford, NC, 1 sister Barbara Jean White (James) of Belvidere, NC, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
