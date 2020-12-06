Ruth Lowry

Ruth McClain Lowry
ELIZABETH CITY - Ruth McClain Lowry, age 98, of Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home. Born May 19, 1922 in Princess Anne County, VA to the late Emmett and Jennie Brown McClain, she was the widow of the Henry C. Lowry, Jr. Ruth's life was the epitome of her strong religious beliefs. She was dearly loved by all who knew her and will be remembered most for her innate kindness and desire to help.
She is survived by her children, Bruce Lowry (Carole), Betty Lowry, and Robert Lowry (Donna) all of Elizabeth City; grandchildren, Levi Turner (Samantha Charm), Caitlin Turner, Carmen Lowry, Jessica Lanier (Wesley), Ashley Kroetsch, Henry Lowry, Caroline Lowry, and Kathleen Lowry; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Lowry, Kimberly Lowry, Riley Bell, Landon Dodson, Camila Long, Anais Ayers, Grace Tillett, and Samantha Tillett; and numerous special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings Dorothy Baxter (George), Andrew McClain (Alice), Norris McClain (Lucille), a grandson Jason Lowry, and a nephew Glenn Baxter.
Ruth was a long-time member of First Baptist Church and faithfully attended services until prevented by declining health. For more than fifty years, she and Henry operated Lowry Oil Company.
A very special thank you to all the Albemarle Hospice caregivers who provided kindness, compassion, and professionalism during her transition. Preceding Hospice, the excellent care given by all sitters, most recently Shay Landers and Betsy Landers, has been comforting and invaluable.
Due to Covid 19, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to a charity of your choosing. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Lowry family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.