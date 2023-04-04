Ruth Speight Morgan, age 85, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 28, 1938 to the late Wallace Edward Speight and Bruce Davis Speight, she was the wife of Clyde Gene Morgan. A member of Salem Baptist Church, she had a long career as the IXL Furniture Company Nurse. She loved to decorate, especially decorating the Church. In addition to her husband of sixty-three years, she is survived by a son, William Edward Morgan. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Grace Morgan. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at New Hollywood Cemetery with Pastor Dietmar Brady officiating. A visitation on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Morgan’s name to Salem Baptist Church, 1401 Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Morgan family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
