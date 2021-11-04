Ruth Whichard

Ruth Byrum Whichard
EDENTON - Ruth Felton Byrum Whichard, 94, of Horniblow Point, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in her home where she was cared for by her family and devoted caregivers.
Mrs. Whichard was born in Chowan County on October 15, 1927, and was the only child born to the late Lynn Scott Byrum and Eva Felton Byrum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Alfred "Bill" Whichard, Sr.; and by her daughter, Nancy Whichard Ratcliffe.
A homemaker, she was a member of the Edenton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she was active in the Episcopal Women and served on the Altar Guild.
A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education, she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women. She loved all sports, and actively played golf and tennis all of her life. That passion continued through her grandchildren, as she seldom missed attending a game or match in which they played.
Surviving are her children, Lynn Whichard Partin (husband, Al), and William A. Whichard, Jr. (wife, Maureen), all of Edenton; six grandchildren, Kristy P. Bell (husband, Bobby) of Fort Mill, SC, Susan P. Noste (husband, Sean) of Ocean Springs, MS, Andrew Ratcliffe of Jerome, AZ, Ellie M. Whichard of Moab, UT, and Kate S. Whichard and William A. Whichard, III, both of Edenton; and two great-grandsons, Benjamin and Brooks Bell.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 10th, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church and will be conducted by The Reverend J. Malone Gilliam. The burial will follow in the church memorial garden.
No formal visitation is planned; however, friends are invited to visit with the family in the Parish Hall immediately following the service.
