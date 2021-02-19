Ryan Patrick Harrell, 28, of 552 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, NC, died Friday, August 28, 2020 in his home. Ryan was born in Pasquotank County on August 13, 1992, and was the son of Shelia Lynn Spear Edwards of Hertford and Raleigh Patrick Harrell, Jr. (Karen) of Portsmouth, VA. A landscape supervisor with Odom's Lawn Care, he was raised in the fellowship of Berea Church of Christ. In addition to his parents and step-mother, he is survived by three daughters, Adalynn Faith Harrell (age 6), Aeilah Michelle Harrell (age 5), and Khloee Ann Harrell (age 4); his fiancée, Danielle Mesmer of Hertford; two sisters, Jennifer Blackford (Derek) and Jami Sawyer (Jerrid), all of Elizabeth City; two nephews, four nieces, and other extended family members and friends. A memorial service was held in Berea Church of Christ. Friends joined the family at the home of his aunt, Tanya Spear, 558 Deep Creek Road, Hertford. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Elizabeth City branch of First Citizens Bank where a college fund for his daughters has been established. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com .