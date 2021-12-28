Ryland Poyner

Ryland Lee Poyner
BARCO - Ryland Lee Poyner, age 66, was born July 27, 1955 in Elizabeth City to the late Caleb and Mary Poyner. Ryland passed away suddenly on December 24, 2021 in Barco, NC at home.
A loving and devoted husband and father; Ryland was a volunteer firefighter with Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years. He served as Fire Chief for the past few years. Ryland was also a 20-year career paramedic for Currituck County EMS as well as a volunteer paramedic for many years prior.
He loved all sports- especially drag racing at the track with his daughter. His proudest and greatest accomplishment, however, was his daughter whom he loved more than life.
Chief Poyner is survived by his wife of 43 years, Luella; his daughter, Megan Waldrop and husband Kurtis; his brother, Ben Poyner; and his sister, Sandra DeBerry and husband Allen. In addition, he is survived by brothers-in-law, James Blundell and Scott Hill; nephews, Chris DeBerry (April), Jim Blundell (Rose), Chris Blundell (Linda), Scott Hill (Sandi) and Scott Poyner (Becky).
He is also survived by a host of great nieces and nephews as well as his fire department family, racing family, and friends that are like family.
In addition to being predeceased by his parents, Ryland was predeceased by three sisters-in-law, Phyllis Poyner, Carolyn Blundell, and Nana Hill as well as his niece, Sabrina Poyner and nephew, Jeff Zink.
The celebration of Chief Poyner's life will be held Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2 pm at Currituck County Middle School 4263 Caratoke Highway Barco, NC. Reverend Dr. Ken Robinson and Reverend Glen McCrainie will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department.