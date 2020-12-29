S. Ann Benton

Sallie Ann Benton, 77, of 1171 New Hope Road, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Miss Benton was born in Perquimans County on June 2, 1943, and was the daughter of the late John Marvin Benton, Sr. and Essie Barclift Benton Turner and step-father, Robert W. Turner. A graduate of East Carolina University with a Masters in Education, she was a retired elementary teacher having taught 1st grade for over 30 years at Central Elementary School in Elizabeth City. Following her retirement from teaching, she volunteered for many years with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools. An active member of Woodland United Methodist Church, she served as its Music Director and played piano for 65 years having started playing at 12 years of age. Other memberships enjoyed included the Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority, Forestburg Ruritan Club, and formerly with the Red Hat Society. In addition to her parents and step-father, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Marvin Benton, Jr. Surviving are her sister-in-law, Cynthia R. Benton; a niece, Pamela Benton Brown (Scott); two nephews, John Linwood Benton (Rebecca) and Karl Wayne Benton (April), all of Hertford; two great-nieces, Katlyn Benton and Jewel Benton; and two great-nephews, LTJG J.L. Benton, Jr. and Jeremiah Brown. Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery and will be conducted by her pastors, the Revs. Toni Wood and Renee Edwards. Those attending should follow CDC guidelines concerning masks and distancing measures. Memorial contributions may be made either to Woodland United Methodist Church, 453 Woodland Church Road, or to the Ramp Ministry at Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, both in Hertford, NC 27944. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
