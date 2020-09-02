Sabrina Hassell

Sabrina Marie Hassell
HERTFORD - Sabrina Marie Hassell, 32, of 122 Shoshone Trail, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Born on August 8, 1988 on the Island of Saba, she was the daughter of Elvis Hassell of Hertford and the late Susan Hassell.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John and Jane Mohr.
Surviving along with her father are her sister, Amanda Hassell of Elizabeth City; two nephews, Julian and Jase; an uncle, John; four aunts, Sherry, Laurie, Heidi, and Debbie; her fiance, Dylan Starks; another uncle, Martin "Bush" Hassell; another aunt, Jennifer Hutchinson; and by her grandpa, Ambrose Hassell.
She was loved dearly by all who knew her and she will be graciously missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.