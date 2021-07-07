A Celebration of Life memorial service honoring Sallie Ruth Hurdle Leigh will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10, at Berea Church of Christ, 1664 New Hope Road, Hertford, N.C. She passed away April 30, 2021, in Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital, at the age of 81. After the memorial service, the immediate family will receive friends and family at the entrance of the Church Fellowship Hall, where a lite luncheon will be served. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Durants Neck Volunteer Fire Department, 2087 New Hope Road, Hertford, N.C. 27944.
