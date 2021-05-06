Sallie Ruth Hurdle Leigh,81, of Virginia Beach, VA, died April 30, 2021, in Virginia Beach General Hospital of complications following a stroke. She was born March 23, 1940, in Elizabeth City, NC, a daughter of the late John Q. Hurdle and the late Fannie Eure Hurdle of Perquimans County, NC. She is survived by her husband, James R. Leigh of Virginia Beach, whom she married January 27, 1985, and three stepchildren: James W. Leigh of Las Vegas, NV; Tracy Leigh Hudson and Angela Leigh Kirk, five step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren, all of Vancouver, Canada. Additionally, she is survived by a sister, Beth (Art) Deisher of Sylvania, OH; a nephew, Edward (Kelly) Deisher; and a great nephew and great niece, all of Sylvania, OH. Sallie was a 1958 graduate of Perquimans County High School, Hertford, NC. She attended Louisburg Junior College in North Carolina for two years and then majored in library science at Pfeiffer College in Misenheimer, NC. She began her professional career in the medical records department at Norfolk General Hospital before joining the staff of Kirn Memorial Main Library in Norfolk, from which she retired in 1993 after more than 30 years of service in various departments. For many years she was a volunteer usher for the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. She was a member of the Berea Church of Christ near Hertford, NC. Sallie enjoyed playing bridge, fishing, living by the Chesapeake Bay, and traveling throughout the United States. A memorial service will be held later. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Durants Neck Volunteer Fire Department, 2087 New Hope Road, Hertford, NC 27944.
