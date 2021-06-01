Sam A. Twiford, Jr., 77, of Country Club Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died at his residence Friday, May 28, 2021. He was born November 12, 1943, in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Sam A. Twiford, Sr. and Dora Wells Twiford. Sam graduated from Elizabeth City High School in 1961, attended and graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in Commercial Art. He furthered his education by attending Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He was a retired funeral director and former co-owner of Twiford Funeral Homes. Sam loved the funeral industry and became president of the N.C. Funeral Directors Association in 1989. He taught at the Gupton Jones School of Mortuary Science in Atlanta Ga for several years and became Dean of the College. Sam was a member of the First United Methodist Church and attended the Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church. He was a former member and president of the Elizabeth City Jay Cees, formerly served as a member of the Dare County Board of Education, former Lt. with the Dare County Sheriff Department, a member of the Manteo Masonic Lodge #521 AF and AM, member of the Scottish Rites of New Bern and a member of the Sudan Shrine Temple of New Bern. Also, he was a member and Past Exalted Ruler of the B. P. O. Elks #856, and a member of the IORM Tribe #8. Besides his wife, Claudia whom he was married to for forty-eight years, Sam is survived by two sons, Sam Twiford, III and wife, Jodi of Chesapeake, VA and Jacob Twiford and wife, Meredith of Elizabeth City, NC, one brother, David H. Twiford and wife, Darlene of Elizabeth City, NC and six grandchildren, Rachel Twiford and fiancé, Bryan of Norfolk, VA, Julia Twiford and Samantha Twiford both of Chesapeake, VA, Cort Varela of Richmond, VA, Ryder Twiford and Salem Twiford both of Elizabeth City, NC. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Mary S. Chappell of Elizabeth City, NC, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Calvin M. Chappell. He leaves behind his faithful canine companion and friend, Buddy. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 11:00am in the Twiford Memorial Chapel, Church St., by Rev. Renee Edwards. Entombment will be in the New Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives immediately following the chapel service in the lobby of the funeral home and at other times at their residence, 201 Country Club Drive, Elizabeth City, NC. The family suggest memorial gifts be made to the First United Methodist Church’s Endowment Fund at 201 South Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to the Mount Hermon United Methodist Church’s Memorial Fund, c/o Phyllis Cartwright, 869 Halls Creek Road. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the family.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.