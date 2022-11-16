Legendary and much beloved lifelong Camden County resident Sam P Staples (“Sam I Am”), age 74, passed in the early morning of Friday, November 11, 2002. Everybody that knew Sam loved him and his wit. Sam had many friends and no enemies. Freehearted Sam is already missed by all. Sam, a Veteran, passed away on Veteran’s Day. Gone too soon! Sam was a retired employee of Texaco Oil Company, marine division. He was an A B Seaman and Barge Captain. During his many years as a Texaco employee, Sam I Am was awarded several important Coast Guard Commendations for bravery and quick action is stressful situations. One of his commendations was for Sam and crew when they hooked onto a barge and pulled it to safety. The barge was loaded with thousands of gallons of gasoline and the dock to which it was moored was on fire, saving lives and property. Modest Sam requested no formal service. Sam I Am survivors include his sister, Linda Staples Gurganus and her husband, Trevor [trever]; nephew, Joseph Melton Gurganus and fiancée, Tami; and many more family members and friends. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Staples family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
