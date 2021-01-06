Mr. Samuel Edward (Peter Rabbit) Spence entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 30, 2020 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Celebration of Life Services will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 12 noon in the Beach Rivers Funeral Home Chapel, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, North Carolina (services will be live-streamed). A public viewing will be on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. We will be adhering to all COVID-19 restrictions. Mask are required for all services. He leaves to cherish his memories three sisters: Mrs. Mae Allbrition (Samuel) of Chesapeake, Virginia, Ms. Rose "Coolie" Spence of South Mills, North Carolina and Mrs. Luella Herring( William) of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. One granddaughter: Mrs. Lakiesha Eason (Troy) of Elizabeth City, North Carolina and two great grandchildren: Ms. Clinesha "Pep" Turner and Mr. Troyvon Eason of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. One sister in law: Mrs. Helen Tate (Harry) of Elizabeth City, North Carolina One brother in law: George Hinton of Chesapeake, Virgina. A special friend: Mrs. Sarah Anderson of Elizabeth City, North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. You may sign the on- line guest book at www.beachrivers.com Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Spence family
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.