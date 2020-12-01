Samuel Girardi, Sr.

Samuel E. Girardi, Sr.
HERTFORD - Samuel Eugene "Sammy" Girardi, Sr., 78, of 154 Russell Drive, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 in his home.
Mr. Girardi was born in Mingo County, West Virginia, on May 6, 1942, and was the son of the late Frank and Erma Ruth Ferrell Girardi. Retired in 1986 as an officer in the K-9 Unit of the Portsmouth, VA Police Department where he served for 21 years, he was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church and the Fraternal Order of the Police. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Kathy Lane Girardi; and by his sister, Patsy White.
Surviving are his daughter, Gina Marie Henry and husband, Shawn, of Shawboro; his son, Samuel E. Girardi, Jr. and wife, Julie, of Radford, VA; five grandchildren, Chris, Olivia, Dani, Tori, and Amber; and a great-grandson, Nash.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 2nd, at 2:30 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, and will be conducted by The Rev. Reggie Ponder. A private burial will follow in Up River Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the chapel service.
Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in his memory may be made to Cedar Grove U.M.C., P.O. Box 13, Winfall, NC 27985.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.