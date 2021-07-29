Samuel Junior Jackson
ELIZABETH CITY - Our beloved Samuel Junior Jackson, 70 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital, Raleigh, NC.
Life Celebration Service will take place on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Community Church, Elizabeth City, NC. Interment will follow in the Dove's Landing Cemetery. A floating visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. At other times the family will receive friends at the home of his brother, Johnny Jackson (Margaret), 1390 Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, NC.
Professional Services entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.