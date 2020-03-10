Sandra Elizabeth Wichert Custis
ELIZABETH CITY - Sandra Elizabeth Wichert Custis, age 73, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center. A native of Pennsylvania, she was born December 3, 1946 to the late Richard R. Wichert and Anna Elizabeth Chines Wichert.
She worked for many years as a clerk in the Water Department. She loved to read and was a book club member, enjoyed the beach and watched the QVC and Home Shopping channels.
A service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 3131 RDU Center Dr., Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Custis family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.