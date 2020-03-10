Sandra Dawson
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Sandra Dawson 61. Funeral will be Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 12noon at Ramoth Gilead Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Glenn T. Rountree, Jr. as Pastor and Eulogist. Private Visitation. She worked at Elizabeth rehabilitation Nursing Home for many years. She leaves to cherish her memories five siblings Joshua Dawson Jr (Diana), Jurline Billups (Curtis), James Dawson (Linda), Joyce Blackmon (Danny), Maxine Eatmon (Vernon), sister-in-law, Janice Dawson; and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in dead with mother and father Joshua and Tressie Dawson and her brother Herbert Dawson
Stallings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.