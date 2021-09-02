Sandra H. Ward

Sandra Cornelia Joyce Houpe Ward, age 79, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away August 31, 2021 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. She was born November 7, 1941, in Morganton, NC to the late Vernis Eve Houpe and Sarah Jean Trent Houpe. She attended UNC Greensboro and started a career in phlebotomy. She started her career in real estate by establishing Ward Realty and Construction. She then began working for the Rich Company as an associate broker and eventually started her own firm, Towne and Country, which in time became William E. Wood where her position was Broker in Charge. Sandra, as most of us call her Sandy, worked as a realtor for thirty-four years and was happiest when she was listing and selling. Being a top producer, personal success was very important to Sandy. She was extremely self-motivated, engaging, knowledgeable, and had built a large network of connections throughout her community where she was valued and trusted. Sandy was actively involved in her church, loved traveling with her friends, and was an avid reader. She is survived by her former husband Edison Ward and their three children; son, Michael Ward (Ann) of Greenville, SC, daughter, Becky Pittman (Bruce) of Grifton, NC, and son, Jamie Ward (Brandee) of Kitty Hawk, NC; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Houpe. A celebration of life will be held at Sandy’s home September 3, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Sandy’s memory to Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church, 311 West Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, Elizabeth City, is assisting the Ward family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
