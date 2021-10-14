Sandra Lee Austin

Mrs. Sandra “Sandy” Lee Austin, 62, passed away peacefully October 10, 2021 after a brief illness. Sandy’s surviving relatives include her husband, Allen Austin of the Grandy residence; two brothers, Tom Moutvic (Sherry) and Dennis Moutvic; her mother-in-law, Gwen Austin; her father-in-law, Larry Austin (Louise); sister- in-law, Dawn Ritton (Kevin); two nephews, Ian Ritton and Jon Ritton (Shianne) and many other extended family members and friends. A private service will be held in Barco, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandy’s name may be made to a Breast Cancer charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy and comfort are welcome via the on-line register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
