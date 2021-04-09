Sandra S. LaDow

Sandra Jean Stein LaDow, age 80, of Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, April 8, 2021 at her home. Born in Chelsea, MA on October 3, 1940 to the late Fred Andrew Stein and Doris Peterson Stein, she was the widow of William Walter LaDow, Sr. She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Williams (Timothy) of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, William Walter “Bill” LaDow, Jr (Carolyn) of Camden, NC; three grandchildren, Lisa Meads (Walter), Jade LaDow , and Mark LaDow (Alicia); and two great-grandchildren, Katherine Meads and Thomas LaDow. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Hilltop Cemetery, Colington, NC with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Dr., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the LaDow family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
