ELIZABETH CITY - Sandra Kay Ballance Stokely, age 63, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County on October 5, 1959 to the late Cary Ballance, Jr. and Mildred Felton Ballance, Sandra was a credit analyst in finance. She loved spending time at the Outer Banks where she bowled. She was an avid crafter and loved her grandkids tirelessly.
Sandra is survived by a daughter, Dorothy "Nikki" Stokely Chappell (Marty); a son, Jason Aaron Stokely (Deanna); two sisters, Dottie Roberson (Will) and Wanda Gurganus (Kenny); two brothers, Donald "Buddy" Ballance (Connie) and Steve Ballance (Melissa); and six grandchildren, Taylor Chappell, Bryce Chappell, Jordan Stokely, Addison Chappell, Jaydyn Stokely, Ryleigh Stokely, along with several nieces, nephews, and close friends.
At her request, no service will be held.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Stokely family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.