Sandra B. Stokely

ELIZABETH CITY - Sandra Kay Ballance Stokely, age 63, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County on October 5, 1959 to the late Cary Ballance, Jr. and Mildred Felton Ballance, Sandra was a credit analyst in finance. She loved spending time at the Outer Banks where she bowled. She was an avid crafter and loved her grandkids tirelessly.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.