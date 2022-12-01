Sandra Wiborg

Sandra S. Wiborg
ELIZABETH CITY - We are sad to announce the passing of Sandra "Sandy" Smith Wiborg Gates of Elizabeth City, NC. She passed at the age of 72 on November 9, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Born April 16, 1950 in York, PA, she was a beloved wife, mother, Gramma, sister, and aunt.
She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She enjoyed vacationing in Ft. Myers Beach where she grew up and graduated from North Ft. Myers in 1968. Her favorite thing was having her family all together and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Norma Jean Smith (Cape Coral, FL). Those left behind to honor her memory are her husband, Lieutenant Commander Frank Gates (USN); her daughter, Sonja Wiborg Childers and her husband, Kevin; her son, Erik Wiborg and his wife, Nicole; her three beautiful grandchildren, Gwendolyn and Vincent Wiborg, and Victoria Arrington; her sisters, Sharon Skinner and husband, Noel, and Deborah Geesey and husband, Rick; and her dear church family and friends.
She was loved by all who knew her and will truly be missed.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Rev. Volley Hanson officiating. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.twifordfh.com/sandra-s-wiborg/.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Wiborg family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sandy's name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 Interpath Parkway, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
