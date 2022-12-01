Sandra Wiborg

Sandra S. Wiborg

ELIZABETH CITY - We are sad to announce the passing of Sandra "Sandy" Smith Wiborg Gates of Elizabeth City, NC. She passed at the age of 72 on November 9, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.