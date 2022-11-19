Sara Elizabeth Melson

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Sara Elizabeth “Libby” Melson, age 71, of Powells Point, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Jarvisburg, NC on August 30, 1951 to the late James A. Melson and Statha Mae Biggs Melson. Libby collected dolls and absolutely loved Elvis. A quiet soul and very family oriented, she was everyone’s favorite aunt/caretaker. She collected donations for children’s charities and was a very caring person with a huge heart. She is survived by four brothers, James A. “Jimmy” Melson, Gene Biggs, Thomas Melson, and Chris Melson; two sisters, Amy Bohanon and Charlotte Mann; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, David “Buster” Melson and Jimmy Melson. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Powells Point Baptist Church, 8383 Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, NC with Rev. Eugene McLawhorn officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will greet visitors one hour prior to the service at the church. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Melson family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
