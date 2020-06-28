Sara Meadows

Sara Ownley Meadows
HERTFORD - Sarah Ownley Meadows, 85, of the 2000 block of New Hope Road, Hertford, NC died Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Elizabeth City, NC. She was born August 19, 1934 in Perquimans County to the late Patrick Henry Ownley, Jr., and Ola Virginia Stallings Ownley and was the widow of Rev. Daniel "Dan" Edgar Meadows. She was a retired LPN at Britthaven Nursing Home. She was a former member of Bailey United Methodist Church and current member of New Hope United Methodist Church, Outreach Ministries, United Methodist Women, Prayer Warriors, Church Choir, Susanna Wesley Sunday School Class, Lay Speaker, Food Pantry of New Hope UMC, Annual Conference Representative, Dazzlin Hopeful Hatters, USA Dance Chapter 6102, Albemarle Emmaus #70 Walk "Victory Is Mind," Durant's Neck Ruritan Club, and a former member of the Line-Cise Troupe of Spring Hope. She enjoyed ballroom dancing as a hobby.
She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Dianne McGuire (Sean) of Shiloh, NC; four sons, Charles Henry Perry (Faye) of Sophia, NC, Martin Wayne Perry (Lynn) and Danny Shelton Perry (Cathy) all of Hertford, NC, and Tony Earl Perry (Linda) of Camden, NC; thirteen grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by the father of her children. Charles A. Perry; a sister, Mildred Harris; and a brother Henry Milton Ownley, Sr.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church with the Rev. Carroll Bundy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the church fellowship hall. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Meadows family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.