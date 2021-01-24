Sara Page Jackson Lewis of Wilmington, whose enthusiasm and happy spirit was symbolized by her flaming red hair, passed away January 19, 2021 in Wilmington, NC. She was born February 7, 1930 to the late William Cleveland Jackson and Bessie Lassiter Jackson in Elizabeth City. One of her main joys as a young girl was being the Chief Majorette in the Elizabeth City High School Band, and being aware that she was raising people’s spirits at each performance. Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.